A 10-YEAR-OLD child was reunited with family after being reported missing.

Ryan Francis, Force Duty Inspector with Gwent police, tweeted yesterday: "999 call from family that their 10-year-old child has gone missing.

"Quick mobilisation by units from across Newport means we reunite mum and child within 30 minutes of the call."

