A SEVERE weather warning of high winds has been issued for Newport and Gwent.

The yellow warning is in place from 8am today, Thursday, until 7pm this evening.

A Met Office spokesman said: "Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely with some journeys taking longer.

"Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are also possible. There is also the potential for some short term loss of power supplies.

"It is likely that some coastal routes, seafronts and coastal communities exposed to these winds will be affected by spray and/or large waves."