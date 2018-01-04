POLICE received 325 reports of anti-social behaviour in Newport city centre between April 2017 and September the same year.
Here are some of the problems reported:
- People throwing glass off the top of the High Street car park
- “Male keeps getting his bottom out”
- Man standing in a doorway sniffing gas
- Boys “running round” the Kingsway shopping centre
- Man “rampaging” around town
- “People walking past my window”
- Man with no trousers on injecting drugs
- Children throwing tomatoes in the Queensway car park
- Man sleeping rough with only a top on
- Man "asking for things"
- "Fake beggar"
- Man "antagonising youths"
- Man seen with a baseball bat
- Youths taking legal highs in High Street
- Group smoking cannabis
- Woman threatening police
- Youths throwing bottles
- Urinating in public
- Car driver shouting abuse
- “Group of 20 youths causing problems”
- Man punched employee at Charcoal Grill in Cambrian Road
- Children on bikes throwing cans.
- Woman swearing, shouting and punching people
- Beggar "harassing" people
- Teenagers riding bikes on a footpath
- Man harassing a woman in the Tom Toya Lewis pub in Commercial Street
- Man refusing to get out of a taxi
- Children setting off fire alarms
- Man "kicking off" in Mission Burrito in Friars Walk
