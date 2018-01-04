POLICE received 325 reports of anti-social behaviour in Newport city centre between April 2017 and September the same year.

Here are some of the problems reported:

  • People throwing glass off the top of the High Street car park
  • “Male keeps getting his bottom out”
  • Man standing in a doorway sniffing gas
  • Boys “running round” the Kingsway shopping centre
  • Man “rampaging” around town
  • “People walking past my window”
  • Man with no trousers on injecting drugs
  • Children throwing tomatoes in the Queensway car park
  • Man sleeping rough with only a top on
  • Man "asking for things"
  • "Fake beggar"
  • Man "antagonising youths"
  • Man seen with a baseball bat
  • Youths taking legal highs in High Street
  • Group smoking cannabis
  • Woman threatening police
  • Youths throwing bottles
  • Urinating in public
  • Car driver shouting abuse
  • “Group of 20 youths causing problems”
  • Man punched employee at Charcoal Grill in Cambrian Road
  • Children on bikes throwing cans.
  • Woman swearing, shouting and punching people
  • Beggar "harassing" people
  • Teenagers riding bikes on a footpath
  • Man harassing a woman in the Tom Toya Lewis pub in Commercial Street
  • Man refusing to get out of a taxi
  • Children setting off fire alarms
  • Man "kicking off" in Mission Burrito in Friars Walk