Parking problems, pedal-powered pensioners, and radical surgery on video are among the stories in our final look at the headline-makers of 2017. ANDY RUTHERFORD reports.

November 3:

WAR veteran Ron Jones told the Argus he has no plans to retire from his role as Britain's oldest poppy seller, despite turning 100 earlier this year.

Mr Jones, of Newport, has been selling poppies on behalf of the Royal British Legion for more than 30 years, and received a British Empire Medal for his efforts earlier in 2017.

"It gives me something to do. It is better than being at home watching the gogglebox," said Mr Jones, who was hard at work in the run-up to Remembrance Day

He has been a regular on television and in the newspapers due to his service, but added that he does not mind being "a bit of a celebrity."

He was also set to be the star of a film, The Poppy Seller - The Story of an Accidental Soldier, compiled over several years by friends and filmmakers Steve Horton and Francis Jones.

November 9:

GIVEN their combined age of 177, one could have forgiven Rogerstone couple Graham and Betty Cox for putting their feet up.

But instead they were celebrating covering 1,000 miles on their beloved tandem in just six months.

Mr and Mrs Cox - 86 and 91 years old respectively - have always loved cycling, and have travelled all over Britain.

They go out four times a week and Mr Cox said: "We're proof that exercise does benefit you in the long run. We've never been ones for staying in the house all day long."

November 13 and 15:

PARKING and its detrimental effects on the centre of Newport and its environs was the subject of major city council reports that proposed a mixture of bans and stronger enforcement to tackle the issue.

The first report considered a ban on all parking in an area covering the High Street and the indoor market, and neighbouring streets such as Market Street, Griffin Street, and around the bus station, as part of a wider set of proposals to preserve and improve historic areas of the city.

The council's Conservation Area Management Plan also considered restrictions on "obtrusive" security features such as roller shutters and large CCTV cameras, and a included a potential requirement for landlords to remove weeds and plants growing from their buildings, to improve the area's appearance.

But it also described the "prevalence" of parked vehicles on roads and pavements as "a principal threat to the streetscapes and the ability to appreciate their significance."

"Not only are the vehicles themselves detracting and obscuring attractive architectural features, but pedestrians must be alert to traffic rather than being able to look up and appreciate the buildings," the report continued.

Another key aim of the plan as a whole - a consultation period has ended and a final proposal will be published this year - is to increase footfall in the northern part of the High Street.

Hard on its heels came a second report, which set out the financial consequences of the council taking over from Gwent Police the responsibility for tackling illegal parking in Newport.

The move will cost £1.39 million to implement, and £588,000 a year to run - but the report predicted that after a first year loss of approaching £20,000, an annual profit of more than £22,000 is estimated.

Gwent Police intends to stop enforcing parking restrictions from next April, to concentrate its resources on more serious crime.

Yet another council report pulled no punches in describing the effect of illegal parking in the city: "With illegal parking within the city centre currently being at unprecedented levels, the viability and reputation if the city as a retail, business and tourist destination is at risk."

The benefits of the council assuming the responsibility for enforcing parking rules were stated as including improved traffic flows, safer environments for pedestrians and other road users, and improved use of on- and off-street parking - and "transient parking issues, such as outside schools, that currently get limited enforcement from the police, could be targeted."

November 17:

GARDEN centre owner Anthony Halse told the Argus he was "lucky to be alive" after being knocked over by his own two-tonne truck as he tried to prevent it from being stolen.

He chased the thief in his car after the latter stole the blue Nissan Navara from the car park at Sunnyside Nurseries, Langstone, and made off towards Newport.

He came across the Navara in a bus lay-by a mile down the A48, pulled over, and got out to confront the man, who "looked me right in the eyes" and drove at him, knocking him onto the bonnet and into the road.

A shaken Mr Halse tried to give chase before abandoning the effort. Bruised and with a swollen right knee, he was back at work the following day, and said he would "never forget" his assailant's face.

November 20:

REG Buttress, one of Britain's oldest shopworkers when he retired from his job at the Sainsburys store in Cwmbran last September, died aged 94.

Mr Buttress, who began his working life as a collier's help when just a teenager in the 1930s, worked in a car factory, on the railways - including as a train driver - and at ICI before starting a 37-year stint at the store.

Retirement in 1988 lasted just six weeks before, bored of a life of leisure, he asked to return.

At his funeral in December, his grandsons remembered as 'selfless, funny and devoted to his family', and "an ordinary man who lived an extraordinary life."

November 23:

A COMMUNITY group was close to achieving its aim of building a new gym for a Newport estate , after raising £130,000 in a year.

The Active Underwood community group launched its plan four years after the area's leisure centre was closed, and its secretary Ben Rice said it was "well on track" towards its £160,000 target.

The facility, to be called Underwood Barbell - will be built behind the shopping centre, attached to Underwood community centre.

November 28:

DRAGONS unveiled the signing of British and Irish Lions and Wales back row man Ross Moriarty from Gloucester - with boss Bernard Jackman believing he will be a beacon for the next generation of players at Rodney Parade.

The 23-year-old will make his Dragons bow next season, with Jackman declaring: "It's a significant signing and a real reinforcement of how players are perceiving this region now."

At the same time Moriarty was inking his new contract, Jackman announced that he hoped to have talks with George North, also returning to Wales next year, this time from Northampton.

And on December 19 it was revealed too, that Moriarty's Gloucester teammate and fellow British Lion and Wales star, hooker Richard Hibbard, will ply his trade at Rodney Parade next season. The 34-year-old has signed a three-year deal.

December 1:

PROPOSALS to transform parts of Cwmbran's shopping hub, the Cwmbran Centre, wer revealed.

Shoppers got the chance to view artist's impressions of the plans, which include new looks for the Gwent Square and Monmouth Square areas.

New cladding for Monmouth House and the House of Fraser buildings, new signage for the Congress Theatre, and new paving and planting are on the cards, as well as improvements to drainage and the removal of the old bandstand, to open up space for hosting community events.

December 4:

NEWPORT County AFC earned a home FA Cup tie against Championship contenders Leeds United - and the likelihood of some useful television revenue - as a reward for advancing into the iconic competition's third round.

County have not been this far in the FA Cup in many a long year, but a first round win against League one Walsall (2-1) was followed-up by a 2-0 second round victory over Cambridge United.

Manager and Liverpool fan Michael Flynn fancied a lucrative trip to Anfield as a reward, but was satisfied with a home tie against Leeds, calling it " a great draw."

December 5:

NEWPORT grandfather David Lewis became a video star of sorts, after a six-hour operation to remove a tumour from his chest - using robot technology - was posted online by the surgeon who performed it.

Mr Lewis, 72, travelled more than 250 miles to Middlesbrough's James Cook University Hospital, where cardiothoracic surgeon Joel Dunning carried out a six-hour operation using a Da Vinci robot, which provides enhanced 3D vision allied to a tiny camera and instruments.

"I can't thank Joel enough and hope other people will benefit from this and not give up," said Mr Lewis, after a parathyroid tumour, which he called "a silent killer", was removed.

He had been unable to have conventional invasive surgery to remove it, due to having had a triple heart bypass operation in 2006.

"I want as many people as possible to see this video, to see the wonderful work this man is doing," said Mr Lewis.

December 12:

A DECISION to give the go-ahead to a controversial recycling plant plan at Nine Mile Point near Cwmfelinfach, after it was initially refused, shocked villagers in the Lower Sirhowy Valley, and was slammed by their MP.

Islwyn MP Chris Evans said that approval for the Hazrem Environmental plant put "the needs of big business before people's health" and is "unacceptable and shocking".

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) refused last January to grant the company an environmental permit, amid fears over the potential impact on the health of residents in Wattsville, Brynawel, and Cwmfelinfach. The latter had also raised objections over an increase in heavy lorry traffic.

But NRW withdrew its objections when the firm lodged an appeal, on the basis of new evidence having been received, and planning inspector Alwyn Nixon - who carried out a public inquiry in October - announced that Hazrem's appeal had been successful.

December 15:

A MUM claimed her baby could have died after she was turned away from hospital and gave birth at home.

Angharad Wills told the Argus she phoned ahead to the Royal Gwent Hospital as her father drove her there, but says she was by a midwife that her contractions were "too far apart" and there was no point in checking her over.

Ms Wills' partner Daniel Horgan had to deliver the baby around 90 minutes later at her Ty Sign, Risca, home with the help of emergency call handlers, as she could not get then get to the hospital in time.

Baby Dylan's umbilical cord was wrapped around his neck and Ms Wills, 27, believes without Mr Horgan at her side, he would have died. She said she had known she was nearly ready to give birth when told to go back home, and called the experience "a complete nightmare."

Aneurin Bevan University Health Board said it was sorry Ms Wills had not been happy with the care she received, and had spoken to her family about their concerns.

December 21:

IT was revealed that the controversial M4 Relief Road - subject to its approval following a public inquiry - may not be complete until 2023, two years later than planned, and is likely to cost £1.3 billion, an increase of around 10 per cent.

Revamped plans also include a new proposal for a bridge at Newport Docks, to be nine metres higher than the Severn Crossing.

The bridge, 440 metres long, will run between the south and north docks, and the Welsh Government has indicated that extra quay space will be built at the south dock to accommodate larger ships that may not be able to get into the north dock because of the bridge.

These and other concessions to Associated British Ports, which runs Newport Docks, will cost an extra 3136m, thus lifting the price tag of the road to £1.3bn.

December 21:

PLANS for a £20m super-college to replace all sixth forms in Torfaen were given the go-ahead by the Welsh Government.

Sixth form closures at Cwmbran High and St Albans RC High Schools, and Croesyceiliog School, will happen at the end of summer term in 2020, and the college is planned to open in September that year.

It will be built next to the Morrisons store in Cwmbran, and will be run by Coleg Gwent.