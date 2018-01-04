OPINION has been divided over the car parking charges at the Newport Wetlands.

From January 22, parking will cost £3 to use the site off West Nash Road, Newport.

The car park was previously free.

Parking at the site will remain free for members of The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB)

Helen Gottschalk, visitor experience manager at Newport Wetlands, said the charity requires money to continue its conservation work.

“The RSPB is a charity and needs support and income to help it continue its vital nature conservation work and manage fantastic visitor and educational facilities like the ones here at Newport Wetlands,” she added.

“By supporting us you are helping to support our wonderful wildlife and give nature a home.”

She also said around 4,500 school children visit the centre on educational visits and that around 100,000 people visit every year.

Parking will also remain free for educational visits.

But the announcement sparked a huge response on Facebook and has divided opinion among readers.

Several people said the charge may put them off visiting the site, while others said they were happy to pay to help the work of the charity.

Responding on Facebook, Tammy Palmer wrote: “If I was to spend a few hours there I would not mind, but for an hour out there are other lovely places that are free.

“I think the cafe and visitor’s centre will lose out in the long run with less foot traffic going through.”

Gina Davies said: “It’s sad in so many ways my grandchildren love walks there and learn a lot about wild life and how we must care for the creatures.

“Putting a price on the car park will definitely put some people off.”

And Simon James Bedford added: “The Wetlands is great if you are looking for something specific but I think car park charges will kill it’s number of visitors even more.”

Others said they understood why the charges were being introduced though.

Claire Woodman wrote: “How many people complaining are happy to still use the toilet facilities, picnic benches etc that have been provided by the RSPB?”

Rhys Davies, meanwhile, said. “People will happily pay 4 quid for a pint, but moan at a 3 quid parking charge [sic].”

And some suggested the amount be lowered.

Kelly Jayne said: “I’m pretty sure £1 pound would be much more agreeable to people.

“Yes it’s a charity, but currently it’s a charity that will lose out by putting the price up too high.”

As part of the changes, visitors will need to collect a token upon leaving from the visitor centre to open a new barrier.

Wetlands visitor experience manager Mrs Gottschalk added: “As an RSPB member, you will never have to pay to park, as RSPB membership entitles you to unlimited entry to more than 170 UK nature reserves.”

The car park is open daily between 9am and 5pm.

Find out more about the work of the RSPB by visiting rspb.org.uk.