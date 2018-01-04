Department store chain Debenhams, which is the anchor store of Newport's Friars Walk, has warned over profits after it slashed prices to boost flagging sales over the festive period amid 'competitive and volatile' trading.

In a trading update brought forward from next week, the retailer said UK like-for-like sales tumbled 2.6 per cent in the 17 weeks to December 30, with overall group sales down 1.8 per cent.

It said 'tactical promotional action' helped group sales improve over the six-week Christmas period, rising by 1.2 per cent on a like-for-like basis, but it saw worse-than-expected trading in the first week of the post-Christmas sales.

Debenhams warned that 'should the current competitive and volatile environment continue' into the second half, full-year profit before tax is likely to be in the range of £55m to £65m.

This comes after profits for the year to last September slumped 44 per cent to £59m.

The group said it was ramping up cost savings, with around another £10m earmarked for this financial year under a reorganisation being led by chief executive Sergio Bucher.

Mr Bucher revealed plans in April to close 11 warehouses and put up to 10 stores under review, in a move affecting at least 220 jobs.

Mr Bucher said: "The market has been challenging and particularly promotional in some of our key seasonal categories and we have responded in order to remain competitive for our customers, which has impacted our profit performance."

But he insisted the group was seeing 'positive early signs' from his turnaround.

"The market dynamics we have seen have reinforced our view that we need to move even faster to implement the cultural and organisational changes needed to ensure Debenhams is in the best possible shape for today's fast-changing retail environment," he said.