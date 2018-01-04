HE MAY have been just four at the time but London 2012 certainly had a profound effect on one little boy from Cwmbran.

Morgan Lucas was so taken with the gymnastics in those Olympics that he decided there and then to pretty much dedicate his whole life to the sport.

More than five years later and the youngster, now aged 10, is spending most of his time doing what he loves.

His commitment is such that mum Angharad and nan Louise have nominated him for Young Sports Personality of the Year in the South Wales Argus Sports Awards.

“Morgan has been a dedicated gymnast since the age of four after watching the London 2012 Olympic Games,” said his mum.

“He initially started as any other young aspiring gymnast and began training once a week.

“Over the past five years he has enjoyed several successful competitions and now, at the age where he can compete nationally, has managed to gain success for Wales.

“He trains a solid 22 hours a week, going through hard conditioning sessions and training to build up his skills.

“Morgan is currently a member of the Welsh elite squad and trains weekly in Swansea alongside his usual training at Valleys Gymnastics Academy in Crumlin.

“Morgan spends a total of six to seven days a week training and has been selected for the Welsh squad since the age of six.

“He constantly shows hard work and determination and his coaches have praised him for his attitude.”

Highlights last year included seventh place at the London Open, sixth at the Welsh Elite Grades and a silver medal as part of the Wales team at the National Elite Grades.

His success saw him selected to attend a British squad trial in December.

“Morgan quite literally eats and sleeps gymnastics and follows all his role models through social media, taking advice and motivation from them,” said his grandmother.

“He works tirelessly to develop new skills and is able to set himself goals and work to achieve them.

“Morgan is a sports ambassador at his school, Maendy Primary in Cwmbran, and takes videos of his competitions to show his peers and teachers.

“Morgan is a very driven child when it comes to the sport he is passionate about and wants to be a role model to younger gymnasts.”

