A SNAKE which is believed to have been beaten has been found dead in Cwmbran.

The dead royal python was found in Greenmeadow with bruising on its head and body.

RSPCA Cymru has launched an appeal for information after the snake was found injured by a member of the public on December 30 at the Wool Pitch area.

An officer collected the two-foot long snake and an examination confirmed the animal had died.

The python was found to have blood and bruising in and around the mouth and the body was misshapen and would not straighten in some parts - suggesting the snake may have been badly beaten.

RSPCA Cymru is now seeking to trace the owner of the animal and find out how the snake came to be in this state.

Izzi Hignell, RSPCA inspector, said: “This two-foot python was found in very poor condition, which could be consistent with a beating. It had blood in the mouth, bruising and other injuries.

“Anyone with information about this snake, found on 30 December, is urged to contact our inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018. Calls are treated in confidence.”