A SMALL piece of vacant council-owned land near the centre of Newport could be sold off.

The section of land next to Halford's Autocentre at the junction known locally as Gilligan's Island had previously been used for an advertising display, netting Newport City Council £2,400 in rent per year.

But recent attempts to lease the land have been unsuccessful, and now the council is considering selling it off.

A council report said offers had been received to buy the site, which has been subject to fly-tipping since it became vacant, for between £10,000 and £21,000, and now the authority's deputy leader Cllr Mark Whitcutt is due to sign off a plan to sell it.

The report said: "Should the site be disposed of, it will potentially be redeveloped, with residential and retail schemes a possibility or perhaps even used for another purpose dependant on planning permissions.

"This could offer accommodation for a local person or even a job dependant on what is developed on the site.

"It is likely to be for the benefit of the local community and their general wellbeing."

Stow Hill ward member Cllr Miqdad Al-Nuaimi said it was in favour of the plan "in general".

"Historically the land with advertising hoardings has raised complaints about the untidy grounds," he said.

"The nearby mosque, The Hussaini Mission have in the past expressed interest in the land to help provide a better vehicular access to the front area of the mosque.

"That access was seen by them as particularly useful to receive undertaker’s vehicles during times of funerals as well as other occasions."

He added: "The mosque authority have also expressed discomfort about some of the adverts that appeared on the hording e.g advertising alcohol and women's wear.

"Though I believe their concerns were addressed in recent years and there have been no further complaints."

The sale is due to be signed off next week.