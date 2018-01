AN INVESTIGATION has been launched after a shop in Ebbw Vale Festival Park was broken into.

The incident happened at The Pig & Pepper Food Hut on Friday, December 22 at about 9.10pm. Some soft drinks were stolen.

Gwent Police would like to speak to people in the CCTV image.

If anyone has any information call 101, quoting log 509 22/12/17 or you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.