THE Pwll-y-Pant roundabout works in Caerphilly borough will revert to single lane traffic for "a short period" from Monday January 8.

In November last year, the council responded to concerns about traffic congestion by providing additional funding to temporarily re-open two lanes at the roundabout and its key approaches.

The initial intention was to revert back to single lane arrangements from January for the duration of the scheme – which is currently expected to end in October. However, the revised plan will see the introduction of single lane traffic arrangements for a short period of 8 to 10 weeks (weather permitting), then the scheme will be open to two lane traffic management for the rest of the works.

Leader of the Council, Cllr Dave Poole says, “We have been listening to the concerns of local businesses and the feedback from the wider community about the impact of these essential works. Therefore we are working with Welsh Government to agree a package of joint funding which will allow us to change the schedule of works for the remainder of the contract period.

“This will be a significant change to the original plans and shows that we are responding to the concerns of the community. We fully appreciate that there is likely to be disruption and inconvenience during the 8 to 10 weeks of single lane traffic, but this would very much be the case of us putting up with short term pain for long term positive gain,” he added.

It is likely that the overall contract duration will be extended as a result of these changes, and further information will be made available over the coming weeks.

In order to keep motorists continually informed and updated about the flow of traffic on the main roads approaching the roundabout, the council and the contractor have installed cameras to provide ‘live’ images at the key approaches. The images are refreshed every 10-15 mins and can be viewed at: