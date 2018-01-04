WELSH women aged between 16 and 25 are being invited to spend a day shadowing an AM in the Welsh Assembly.

The LendHerShip scheme launched by gender equality charity Chwarae Teg is aiming to increase the role of women in Welsh politics.

Participants will have the chance to shadow an AM as they go about their daily work in the Senedd and take part in a mock debate on the role of women in Wales.

Helen Bradley of Chwarae Teg said: “Women are still notably absent from many decision-making roles in Wales, making up just 28 per cent of our MPs and councillors and 42 per cent of our AMs.

"People in these roles make decisions affecting every area of our lives and it’s important to make sure that women’s voices are listened to and that their needs are addressed.

"We want young women’s voices to be heard at the highest levels of Welsh politics to raise the issues that matter most to them.

“Our new #LeadHerShip project offers young women in Wales a unique opportunity to get first-hand experience of what it’s like to be a politician as well as learning more about the inner workings of the Senedd and building their networks.

"We want to show young women in Wales that they can play an important role in shaping the future and we want to do what we can to help them achieve that.”

A recent report into electoral reform in Cardiff Bay recommended introducing a requirement for 50-50 gender representation in the Assembly.

To apply visit cteg.org.uk/leadhership before by 5pm on Friday, January 12.