GROSS or corporate manslaughter charges will not be pursued over the deaths of two men - including one from Caldicot - who died in a Cardiff steelworks explosion more than two years ago.

The Crown Prosecution Service concluded there is insufficient evidence to support such charges, after an investigation into the blast at the Celsa UK plant in November 2015.

Mark Sim, 41, of Caldicot, and 51-year-old Peter O'Brien, 51, from Llanishen, Cardiff, died, in the explosion, which happened in the basement of the site's road and bar mill. Five other men were injured.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE), which investigated with South Wales Police, now has what a spokesman called "primacy" for the criminal investigation into the explosion.

"Now we are in the lead, HSE will be responsible for liaison with the families of Peter O'Brien and Mark Sim," said the spokesman.

"We have assured them, and indeed make it clear to all affected, that our investigation will be a thorough one, while also recognising the desire for a speedy conclusion."