AN ELEVEN-YEAR-OLD boy had his bicycle robbed from him in Newport.

The boy was walking up Beechwood Road with his 12-year-old friend on Thursday, December 28 2017. Both were pushing their bikes up the hill when they were approached from behind by two men.

They are described as black, aged in their twenties, wearing all black clothing and balaclavas. The 11-year-old boy was punched to the arm and his friend punched to the head and a bike was stolen.

Both boys were not seriously hurt but left shaken.

The men made their way down Beechwood Road and turned right onto Chepstow Road and out of sight.

The bike stolen was a black, adult GT bike, with green lines and circles with GT written in white and lights at the front and back.

Gwent Police are appealing for information. If anyone has any information, call 101 quoting log number 345 28/12/17