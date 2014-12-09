A PLAN which could see police given extra powers to crack down on begging in Newport city centre has divided opinion.

Earlier today the Argus reported Newport City Council's city centre Public Space Protection Order (PSPO), which was introduced in November 2015, is being reviewed after it was found to be "ineffective".

The order gave police and council officers power to crack down on "aggressive begging" and other anti-social behaviour. But a report said the unclear definition of "aggressive begging" had made it difficult to enforce, with an alternative of banning all begging in the city centre to be considered.

Leader of the city's Conservative group Cllr Matthew Evans said he was in favour of the idea.

"I'm often getting reports of people too afraid to go into the city centre, particularly in the evening," he said. "We need to sort that out and we need to support police on this."

But he was keen to point out the revised plan would not constitute a blanket ban on begging, but would rather allow police to use their discretion

"This is an additional tool to help police rather than then having to fill out 5,000 pages and having to prove the begging was aggressive," he said.

Welsh homelessness charity The Wallich said the idea of a restriction on any begging "could further stigmatise street homeless people and increase exclusion".

A spokeswoman said: "We need to balance enforcement and support approaches in line with the evidence or we risk making homelessness worse."

She added: "We feel that by changing the language in the existing PSPO, this could lead to people in Newport being arrested simply because they are homeless and have nowhere to go.

"This is not a crime or in itself anti-social."

And human rights organisation Liberty, which campaigned vehemently against a proposal in the original PSPO which would have banned rough sleeping in the city centre, which was dropped before it came into force, has also criticised the plans.

Advocacy director Corey Stoughton said: "PSPOs remain blunt instruments that can only slap vulnerable people with fines they cannot possibly afford to pay, fast-tracking them into the criminal justice system, when councils should be helping them off the streets."

She added: "Homelessness is not anti-social behaviour – it’s a desperate situation caused by complex social issues.

"The council saw sense previously and we hope they will again."

The revised plan will be discussed at a meeting of the council's Overview and Scrutiny Management Committee on Monday. The meeting at Newport Civic Centre will begin at 10am and is open to the public.

View the full report at tinyurl.com/yblmale4