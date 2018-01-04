A TEAM of amateur rowers have reached the 1,000 mile mark on an epic rowing challenge.

John Morgan, Hugo Thompson, Monty Williams and Joel Wood, all aged 26 and from Caerleon, are currently taking part in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge as Team Oarstruck.

The 3,000 mile row from the Canary Islands to Antigua started on December 14.

Tough weather conditions at the start meant that four of the original 27 teams had to be rescued.

The team celebrated Christmas and the New Year on open waters and are on course to reach the finish in early February.

They hope their efforts will raise £50,000 for Diabetes UK after Mr Thompson was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in 2015.

He is aiming to become the first person with the condition to row unaided across the Atlantic.

Mr Williams said: “The hardest thing so far has been the weather and night rowing, with 25-foot high waves pushing us about for seven days in a row.”

You can support the team at justgiving.com/oarstruck.