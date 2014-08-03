MOTORISTS are starting the new year paying the highest price for petrol since 2014, new figures show.

The average price of a litre of unleaded reached £1.21 last month, according to RAC Fuel Watch.

This is the most expensive since December 2014. Diesel has reached £1.23 a litre as both fuels have become more expensive in recent months.

As of yesterday, data collected by confused.com showed the cheapest petrol in Gwent could be bought in the Sainsbury’s petrol station in Albany Street, Newport. It was selling petrol at £1.119 per litre.

The Asda petrol stations in Pencarn Way and East Market Street, Newport, together with the Morrison’s one in Azalea Road, also in Newport, were selling the cheapest diesel in Gwent at £1.177 per litre.

Three forecourts in Torfaen were selling petrol at £1.139 per litre.

These were Morrisons’ petrol station in St David’s Road, in Cwmbran, the Sainsbury’s one in Llwelyn Road, also in Cwmbran, and the Tesco petrol station in Lower Bridge Street, in Pontypool.

The same petrol stations were selling the cheapest diesel in Torfaen at £1.199 per litre.

In Monmouthshire, the cheapest petrol could be bought from the Texaco garage in Caldicot Road, Rogiet. The forecourt was selling petrol at £1.199 per litre.

At £1.209, the cheapest diesel in Monmouthshire was available from the BP forecourt in Brecon Road, Abergavenny.

Five petrol stations in Blaenau Gwent were selling petrol at £1.199. These were Morrison’s service station, in Beaufort Road, Rhyd-Y-Blew, the Shell petrol station in Newbridge Bypass, Crumlin, and the Gulf forecourts in the A4048 roundabout, Tredegar, in Blaina Road, Brynmawr and in the Commercial Buildings, Oakdale.

At £1.219, the cheapest diesel in Blaenau Gwent was available from Morrison’s service station, in Beaufort Road, Rhyd-Y-Blew.

In Caerphilly, the cheapest petrol was available from the Sainsbury’s forecourt in Newbridge Road, Pontllanfraith. It was selling petrol at £1.159.

At £1.187, the cheapest diesel was available from the Asda petrol station in Cliff Road, Blackwood, and the Morrison’s one in Bedwas Road, Caerphilly.

Price rises have been driven by a barrel of oil hitting 67 US dollars (£50) – its highest amount since May 2015. Since July the cost of filling up a typical 55-litre family car has risen by £4 for unleaded and £5 for diesel.

Petrol and diesel both cost just £1.02 a litre in early 2016 but current pump prices are still considerably lower than in April 2012 when petrol was £1.42 and diesel was £1.48.

A RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “Sadly, December was the month oil reached its highest point for over two-and-a-half years – something which motorists are now feeling the effect of at the pumps.

Mr Williams warned that “the good times of lower cost fuel appear to be over” as production cuts by the Opec oil cartel are starting to reduce the global oil glut and push prices higher.

He added: “It’s hard to see pump prices getting much cheaper in the early part of 2018.”