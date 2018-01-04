PLANS to build 56 new homes in the Ringland area of Newport have been recommended for approval.

The multi-million pound plans by Newport City Homes will be debated at a Newport council planning meeting next Wednesday, January 10.

The announcement of the plans, in August, took place after more than two years of consultation with residents, which began after the demolition of maisonettes in Ringland Centre and Cot Farm.

Details of the plan include the demolition of an existing four storey building housing 12 three-bedroom maisonettes and the building of 56 new homes.

In the planning meeting agenda, it says 30 of the proposed properties are to be contained within four apartment blocks, comprising a mix of one and two bedroom flats and ranging from 2.5 – 3.5 storeys in height.

“The remaining 26 units will be in the form of two and three bedroom, two storey dwellings with pitched roofs, arranged in detached, semi-detached or short terraces,” it says.

The site would see a total of 11 one-bedroom flats, 19 two-bedroom flats, 18 two-bedroom houses and eight three-bedroom houses being built.

In the planning meeting agenda, it says the development would comprise 100 per cent affordable housing.

It adds that the primary issues for consideration in this application are the loss of a designated environmental space, parking provision and movement through the site and between adjacent areas, amongst others.

The agenda shows that the council received two letters of objection. Concerns raised include “the proposed development would increase the open space deficiency by 2.8ha.”

“The deficiency would be increased further by the increase in population as a result of this development and the traveller site at Ellen Ridge,” it says. “There is no local area for play or equipped play within 100m or 400m respectively, which contravenes Welsh Government guidance on open space and FIT guidelines adopted by the Council.”

In the assessment, it says the maisonettes which would be demolished are located in the eastern part of the application site. It says “the building is of a dated design and is partially boarded up.”

“It is of little architectural merit and therefore its demolition would not have an adverse impact upon the appearance or character of the area,” it adds. “In fact, as the building is at least partially vacant at present and ground floor openings are already boarded, it currently has a negative impact upon the streetscene and local amenity and its removal is welcomed.”

It also says the proposed development fulfils a “regeneration and affordable housing need” within the Ringland area and forms the initial phase in the wider regeneration of the area.

It says: “The loss of the public open space is justified by the fact that the area has a large surplus of this type of open space (i.e. informal) and so its loss will not have a significant adverse effect on local community wellbeing and health.”

The application is recommended to be granted with conditions subject to a section 106 agreement.