UPDATE 9.30pm
The road has now reopened.
@gwentpolice— Area Support West (@gpasuwest) January 4, 2018
Nantgarw Road, Caerphilly
Road cleared with assistance @SWFireandRescue
All closures now lifted and traffic flowing pic.twitter.com/UPtDUZiuOl
7pm
A MAN has been taken to hospital with "serious" injuries following a crash in Caerphilly.
The B4600 remains closed both ways between Crescent Road and Pontygwindy Road.
There is very slow traffic.
A spokeswoman for Gwent Police: "At 5.10pm officers patrolling in Nantgarw Road, Caerphilly came across the scene of a collision between a male pedestrian and a private car.
"The officers provided initial first aid to the pedestrian pending the arrival of the Ambulance Service.
"The injured male was subsequently conveyed to Hospital where, at this time, his injuries are being considered serious but not life threatening.
"The road currently remains closed whilst the investigation into the collision continues."
Witnesses to this incident, which occurred at the junction with Crescent Road, are asked to contact Gwent Police on 101 quoting Log 334 of 4/1/18
Officers are dealing with an accident on Nantgawr Road. The road is shut between Crescent Road and the Piccadilly traffic lights.— Caerphilly Officers (@gpcaerphilly) January 4, 2018
@gwentpolice— Area Support West (@gpasuwest) January 4, 2018
Nantgarw Rd Caerphilly
Road closed due to serious RTC for scene investigation work pic.twitter.com/5ghOYA73pn
#Blackwood Service Update: Emergency services have closed Nantgarw Rd at the junction of Crescent Rd to attend a road traffic incident. It is likely this section of road will be closed for the remainder of the evening. Please check with your driver when boarding for stops served— Stagecoach Wales (@StagecoachWales) January 4, 2018
