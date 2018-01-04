THE number of patients in Gwent waiting more than eight weeks for a diagnostic test had fallen by the end of October last year to its lowest level in approaching six years, according to the latest figures.

By October 31, 1,780 patients in Gwent had been waiting more than eight weeks, the lowest amount since January 2012.

The figure also represented a reduction of almost a sixth (16.9 per cent) on the figure for September (2,143).

Aneurin Bevan University Health Board has in recent times had the biggest proportion of test waits of more than eight weeks in Wales, and still account for around 30 per cent of all such cases.

But numbers have been falling steadily during the past few months, and the aim remains to eliminate waits of longer than eight weeks for a test by the end of March this year.

Endoscopy accounts for the largest amount of such waits, with smaller numbers in nuclear medicine, and CT and MRI scanning.

Long diagnostic waiting times have a big impact on overall referral to treatment times and waits for the start of cancer treatments.

Addressing the issue is one of the health board's priorities for the current year.

Tackling long waits in diagnostic endoscopy has been a major challenge in recent months, due in large part to equipment failures, and this remains a risk in terms of meeting targets by the end of March.

But the health board has been sending some patients who require endoscopies - subject to their agreement - to the Emersons Green NHS Treatment Centre in Bristol, through an ongoing agreement with Care UK that takes in a range of procedures.

The agreement for endoscopy has been running since May, and had enabled progress on tackling long waits to be maintained.

This capacity, allied to that at its own hospitals means the health board continues to aim to eliminate test waits of beyond eight weeks by the end of March.

Additional capacity in radiology, and CT and MRI scanning - and extra sessions in the latter - has also been introduced as a means of dealing with the test waits backlog.