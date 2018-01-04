THERE are only a few weeks to go until the Wales Theatre Awards take place.

The glittering event will be held in Newport for the first time at The Riverfront on January 27.

The South Wales Argus are the show’s official media partners.

The awards will recognise the variety of work done by all members of the theatrical community in Wales and is billed as the celebration of the best in theatre, opera and dance from across the nation, the ceremony will present winners with coveted trophies while offering an evening of entertainment for some of Wales’ finest new and established performers.

