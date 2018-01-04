TWO people were taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash on Thursday evening.

The A472 Berthon Road was blocked both ways between Rumble Street and A4042 Usk Road whilst the vehicles involved await recovery, leading to queueing traffic.

A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "At 6.30pm, officers from all three emergency services attended a two vehicle collision on the A472 at Little Mill.

"The single occupants of both vehicles were treated by the ambulance service at the scene and conveyed to hospital.

"At this time neither occupant’s injury is being treated as life threatening or potentially life changing.

"The road has been cleared by the council and re-opened."

Witnesses to this incident are asked to contact Gwent Police on 101 quoting Log 373 of 4/1/18.