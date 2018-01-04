THIS week there were lots of things that got our readers talking during the New Year.

One story which got lots of comments was about an illegal rave that took place in the former ETM factory at the British site in Talywain, Torfaen.

According to reports from eyewitnesses, around 1,000 people were there all night to bring in the New Year.

Gwent Police blocked off access to the site for vehicles on Farm Road but more than one hundred cars were parked on the road leading to the site.

The rave attracted opposition from nearby residents with more than 240 Facebook comments on the Talywain, Garndiffaith, Abersychan and Varteg Resident Group.

The event continued until 1pm on January 1.

Here’s what you had to say about it on our website:

It must be annoying if you’re living in the area but it did bring back memories of 90s club nights.

busymomma

Great to see youngsters enjoying themselves. I wish we had know about this - although we are over 50 years old, we would have enjoyed it.

Too real

Absolutely disgusted by these idiots.

We live down the road it has kept us up all night and ruined our New Years. My partner had to be up for work at 5am. Do these mongrels have any idea what work is?

If they put half as much effort in to finding employment as they do organising these mind numbing events they would be appreciated more in society. Total lack of consideration for anyone but themselves.

Jamie Mayers

Does it occur to you that plenty of us who attend events like this actually have decent jobs, and even children!

We’re certainly not mongrels, the vast majority of us do try to dispose of our litter responsibly, and locations are chosen with the aim of minimal noise disruption.

YouThinkYouKnow

Nothing wrong in young people enjoying themselves but in a building that’s private derelict dangerous isn’t the place to hold a rave or anything else. Who ever organised this should be held responsible.

If they want to rave go up on top of the mountain and rave as much has they like. Glastonbury have raves in field and are covered in mud for three days. I am sure they could do the same away from public view .

Racingcar

What a bunch of legends! I had work early this morning the music kept me awake most of the night! So what!

Those people were having a great time its not like its done here every week.

Nath_H

Hope you all had fun and am amazing new year .. All night illegal raves, those were the days! Too old for all that now but fond memories.

rafa’s red army

For almost 24 hours the locals forgot to moan about bin collections, it was amazing.

Hewy33

Another issue that got people talking was the introduction of a tourism tax.

The Welsh Government will be given powers over some taxes for the first time in April, and a tourism tax among those under consideration.

Although many other countries and cities across the world impose some form of tax on tourists as a revenue-generating measure, the Welsh Government’s proposal has been met with opposition, with some claiming it will damage Wales’ tourism industry .

This is what some of you had to say about it on our website:

I am certain that there will be many more taxes on their way, if they are given the powers.

I wonder if those that voted for the Assembly realised that this is what the future holds for us in Wales.

More taxes and regulations that are not reciprocated in England, but never mind, we have our socialist state that wishes to interfere with every aspect of our lives.

Cymru Am Beth

All this illustrates is the unwanted side effects of devolution. Scotland are ahead of us in devolved taxes and already, the law of unintended consequences is becoming apparent, e.g., companies considering avoiding locating there.

The UK is too small, and its politicians too stupid and power-crazed to let them meddle in things they can’t predict the outcome of.

Stevenboy

It really is like magic. As soon as our entitlement to autonomy is mentioned, no matter how small in measure, out they come, the charge of the creaking arthritic geriatric Anglophiles, smelling of linament and deficiency.

It quite restores ones belief in the justice of Fate, as we really must have done something really bad in a past life to have deserved to be landed with such a miserable collection of destructive backward looking relics.

Hamadryad

Abolish the welsh assembly - that'll save money.

Meldrew@NewportMon