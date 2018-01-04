HEARTFELT tributes have been paid by Torfaen’s MP, Nick Thomas-Symonds, following the death of his mum on New Year’s Day.

Pam Symonds died aged 70 following a cancer battle and the MP has credited her kindness, generosity and care for others which helped “shape him as a politician”.

After the MP announced the news on social media this Monday, messages of condolence have poured in from friends and colleagues.

“Pam married my dad, Jeff, in June 1979, and when I arrived just over a year later, she gave me her maiden name – Thomas - in addition to her married name, Symonds, making my surname double-barrelled,” he said.

“So every time I hear my name called in the House of Commons, every time I sign my name or see it on a document, I will think of her.”

Mrs Symonds was born at Tredegar Hospital to parents Doug and Olwyn and was brought up in Elgam Avenue, Blaenavon.

She went to St Peter’s Church School in Blaenavon and the Convent School in Pontypool - now St Alban’s RC - and worked in admin roles at Brookfield and Fairwater Primary Schools and as a purchasing assistant at Doncaster’s in Blaenavon.

The Torfaen MP said that when his mum first became ill, he was due to speak at a debate in Parliament on amendments to widen access to off-patent drugs for those with serious illness - a proposal later approved on January 29 2016.

“In my speech that day I paid tribute to her, saying ‘My mother always told me that compassion was everything’,” he said.

The MP added his mum “adored” her grandchildren Matilda, 8, Florence, 5, and William, 15 months and thanked carers and nurses who helped her in her final days.

“My dad Jeff, my wife Rebecca, and I, have drawn great comfort from the knowledge that mam touched the lives of so many people.”

A funeral will be held on January 15 at St Peter’s Church, Blaenavon at 10.30am followed by burial at Varteg Road Cemetery and refreshments at Elgam Club, Blaenavon.

The family ask for donations in lieu of flowers to charity NSPCC.