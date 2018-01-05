THERE are still frustrations in the community over the proposed closure of Pontllanfraith Leisure Centre.

There will be a motion to debate the proposed closure of the centre later this month after Caerphilly Councillor Kevin Etheridge’s motion gained cross-party support. The motion claims the decision on the closure should have consulted more people and groups.

Cllr Etheridge said he wanted people to have “more of a say” about the closure of the leisure centre.

The council’s cabinet made the decision last month to approve the closure which they said was down to “significant financial pressures” but have since put the decision on hold to be reconsidered by the council’s special, regeneration and environment scrutiny committee on January 18. One resident who said he cannot understand the council’s decision is Shane Williams from Cefn Fforest.

Mr Williams uses the leisure centre every week to play table tennis and said he is shocked that the centre is closing as it is well used by many.

He said: “It is one of the most used leisure centre in Caerphilly County Borough. If no one was using it you could make a case but you can’t make a case on something which is so well used.”

Mr Williams sent off a Freedom of Information (FOI) request to the council requesting usage figures from all 10 leisure centres in Caerphilly, as well as the subsidy budget. The figures shows Pontllanfraith Leisure Centre had 91,074 visitors over the period of 2016/17 and its subsidy budget for 2017/2018 was £81,502.

The centre had the lowest budget for the year but came fifth in the amount of visitors it had per year, with Newbridge Leisure Centre being the most visited with 268,010 visits in the year.

Mr Williams said he does not understand why certain subsidy budgets are so high.

He said: “I don’t understand why Newbridge Leisure Centre needs more than £287,000. They have many visitors so it does not make sense.”

He said he is ‘hopeful’ the matter will be discussed thoroughly at the meeting.