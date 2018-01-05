A SECTION of the Heads of the Valleys road will be closed this weekend for work on a project to convert it into a dual carriageway.

The A465 between Ebbw Vale and Brynmawr will be closed from 8.30pm on Friday until 6am on Monday.

The closure is to allow for the installation of an intermediate road footbridge.

Diversions will be in place.

Three diversion routes are advised, one of which is signed from Brynmawr roundabout on the A465 in the west and from Hardwick roundabout on the A465 in the east.

Access to Glanbaiden roundabout is possible from Hardwick roundabout in the east along the A465 towards Gilwern during the closure.

For eastbound travellers, the local signed diversion from Hardwick roundabout in the east follows the A4042 towards Mamhilad and Pontypool, then the A472 towards Hafodyrynys and Crumlin, then the A467 north towards Abertillery and on to Brynmawr. The diversion is also signed in the opposing direction for westbound travellers.

Cross carriageway crossings of the A465 will be possible at Saleyard from Station Road in the south to Main Road in the north and vice versa.

Cross carriageway crossing will be possible, utilising side roads, at Gilwern from Station Road in the south to Main Road in the north and and vice versa.

A protocol is in place to enable emergency vehicles to pass through the works during the closure and to reopen the road in the event of disruption on the M4.