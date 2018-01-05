FLOOD warnings have been issued for Chepstow and Tintern this morning.

Both warnings along the Wye Estuary have been issued by Natural Resources Wales.

High tide is expected to reach Chepstow at around 9.43am this morning, and at around 10am in Tintern.

Similar tide levels are expected to reach 7.5 metres at Newport this morning, with high tides reaching a level of 7.2 metres at 9.05pm on Thursday night.

A message on the Met Office reads: "This message will be updated after this morning’s high tide or if the situation changes."