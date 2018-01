POLICE are appealing for information to locate 32-year-old Daniel Wynne who has breached his licence conditions and is being recalled to prison.

Wynne, who has links to the Lansbury Park area of Caerphilly, Blackwood and Risca is described as around 5 foot 7 tall, heavy build with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you see Wynne, police advise not to approach him.

Instead call 101, quoting log 359 2/11/17 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.