CALLING all Potterheads!

Ever fancied supping on a Butterbeer Frappuccino, Latte or maybe even a pumpkin juice?

Turns out all you need is the magic words to get one at Starbucks.

Many customers have been sharing their drinks on social media after unlocking the secret.

According to the Starbucks Secret Menu website, here's how to get your hands on this wizard treat:

Butterbeer Frappuccino

Ask for a Creme Frappuccino base with whole milk

Add 3 pumps of caramel syrup

Add 3 pumps of toffee nut syrup

Top with caramel drizzle

Hot Butterbeer Latte

Whole milk steamer

Add caramel syrup (2 for tall, 3 for grande, 4 for venti)

Add toffee nut syrup (2 for tall, 3 for grande, 4 for venti)

Add cinnamon dolce syrup (2 for tall, 3 for grande, 4 for venti)

Whipped cream and salted caramel bits on top (or creme brulee topping if you prefer)

Optional if you prefer to add a coffee taste: Add a shot of espresso (2 for a grande or venti)

Harry Potter’s Pumpkin Juice

Pumpkin Spice Sauce (1.5 pumps for a tall, 2 grande, 3 venti)

Apple Juice to the top line

Fill the rest of the cup with ice

Draw a lightning bolt or glasses over the Starbucks logo for extra Harry Potter geek points.