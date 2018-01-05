WE HAVE received Pride of Gwent nominations from across the region and have heard about amazing work being done in our communities.

Nominations have highlighted the charitable work done in the region to improve the lives of others, while other s have shared the stories of amazing individuals who have overcome huge obstacles in their lives.

You still have time to nominate people for one of the awards.

The awards include the Courage Award, 999 Hero, Achiever Award, Good Samaritan, Volunteer Award, Charity Champion, the Carer Award, the Life Saver Award, the Local Hero Awards, Charity Award, the Environment Award and the Community Hero Award.

Claire Day was awarded the Community Hero Award in 2017 for her tireless work helping the homeless through Street Life Sarnies.

She accepted the award on behalf of the whole group. saying: "SLS is down to a group of people who are kind, generous and caring.

"We are just a community in action to combat poverty, vulnerability and hunger."

You can nominate someone for free at our website southwalesargus.co.uk/prideofgwent.

Nominations close at 5pm,February 16.