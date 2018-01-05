A RESIDENT has vented her frustration that the garage she rented for 52 years is still standing 15 months after she was told she had to hand in the keys.

In 2016, Newport City Homes assessed all their garages in the city, finding that a number of them had to be demolished due to “health and safety reasons”.

Since then, the housing association has demolished 648 garages in the Bettws, Ringland and St Julians areas of Newport.

But garages in Byron Road, in the Gaer, are still standing and resident Eugenia Kay has spoken out about the situation.

The 72-year-old, who rented the garage for 52 years, said: “We had the letter in October 12, 2016, saying we had to leave by October 19, 2016.

“It is now 15 months and the garages are still standing. Since Christmas, we have had five storms batter the UK.

"We could have been using them all this time and they could have made an income.”

Ms Kay, who had a new roof put on her garage at the beginning of 2016, said her car insurance went up by £66 this year and that parking in the street is much worse.

“There is bumper to bumper parking,” she said. “I feel angry the garages are still standing. I am really mad at the whole thing.

“The car gives me my independence, it is my pride and joy.

“It has been 15 months and nothing has been done.”

Ms Kay said she would like to have a meeting with someone at Newport City Homes.

A Newport City Homes spokesman said that, to date, 648 garages have been demolished in the Bettws, Ringland and St Julians areas of Newport.

He said: “Following completion of the project in St Julians later this month, our contractors AP Waters will move into the Gaer and Stelvio area of the city.

“Notice will be given in advance to local residents about the proposed works due to take place near their homes as the project moves from site to site.”

The spokesman said the demolition of the garages is “essential due to health and safety reasons”.

He added: “After the garages have been removed the area will be suitable for local residents to park their cars.

“Should there be any future proposals for the site, full community consultation will take place.”