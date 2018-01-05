THE Welsh NHS will receive an additional £10 million to help relieve winter pressures within the service, it has been announced.

The funding will be used to support health boards, the ambulance service and social services across the country as demand increases.

It will also be used to speed up the hospitals admissions process for older people through the use of support packages where appropriate.

Welsh health secretary Vaughan Gething expects health boards to work with their partners to establish the best use of their allocated funding to tackle local pressures, priorities and capacity.

The minister has also relaxed the Quality and Outcomes Framework (QOF) part of GP’ contracts until the end of March 2018 to further relieve pressure on GPs.

Mr Gething said: “NHS organisations have been planning for this period since the end of last winter, supported by £50 million of funding from us to help them balance urgent and planned care activity.

“Despite this significant investment, what we have seen in the recent days is a system that is under extreme pressure. During this challenging period, I want to provide the NHS in Wales with an extra £10 million of new investment to help front line staff care for our patients through this winter.”

Mr Gething said that the ambulance service experienced increases of up to 50 per cent in life-threatening incidents on the previous Christmas period. The 111 service also received twice as many calls predicted on New Year’s Day.

“This additional funding will go some way in helping relieve the pressure on the system,” he added.

“I would like to thank all of our NHS staff who are showing, day in day out, great resilience in responding with compassion for patients. Their commitment to their patients and the care they are giving should be highly commended.”