A DRIVER who tried to reverse into police officers while nearly twice over the drink driving limit has been jailed.

Gareth Hyde, of Broadway, Pontypool, had crashed into another car before being followed by police to an industrial estate.

The 39-year-old was later arrested at his girlfriend’s home, whose car he had taken in the first place.

His driving was described as “dreadful” by recorder P Davies, who sentenced the defendant to eight months imprisonment at Cardiff Crown Court.

Hyde had previously pleaded guilty to drink driving, driving without insurance, failure to stop and aggravate vehicle taking.

The court heard that on November 13 last year, Hyde had taken Lauren Madden’s car, along with their bulldog, from her home in Ebbw Vale following an argument.

Proseuctor Jennie Yeo said that an intoxicated Hyde later crashed the Renault Clio into a parked Citroen Picasso, writing off both cars.

“He [the Picasso owner] was inside the car was shocked and expected him [Hyde] to exchange details,” she said.

“But the defendant made a sharp turn onto a grass verge and drove away, knocking his number plate off.”

Hyde’s number plate was recovered and tracked the Clio’s registered owner, who happened to be his girlfriend’s father.

Members of the public alerted police to the car being spotted in Cwmdraw Industrial Estate, with officers finding Hyde in the car with the dog.

Ms Yeo said: “Hyde ignored the officers and drove aggressively towards the officers, who had to take evasive action.”

Hyde was arrested after being found at his girlfriend’s home where he failed a breath test.

He was found to have 66 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath, with the legal limit being 35 micrograms.

The court also heard that Hyde had drank “10 pints of Stella and four cans” before getting behind the wheel.

Sam Shepherd, defending, said: “This was driving after a lot of alcohol was consumed. He has had alcohol issues since his previous partner committed suicide by overdosing a year ago, and he has also been diagnosed with depression.

“But this was no excuse too much and performing these stupid actions.”

Before sentencing him, Recorder Davies told Hyde: “This was a dreaful piece of driving.

“You drove away from the crash to escape the consequences of your actions, and your reversing into the officers put them in danger.”

Hyde was also disqualified from driving for three years and four months.