AN EX-CON previously jailed for his part in a robbery plot says he is now aiming to help steer others away from crime through rap music.

“Just because you have got a dark past, it does not mean your future can’t be bright,” says Wesley Kenny, of Tantallus Way, Newport.

In 2011, the 28-year-old was jailed along with two others for subjecting a Sebastopol greengrocer, his wife, and their 16-month old son to a terrifying ordeal in their home.

Wearing a mask, and waving around an imitation firearm, Mr Kenny forced his way into the house, before making off with more than £10,000 in cash.

He admitted charges of conspiracy to rob and possession of an imitation firearm with intent, and was subsequently sentenced to six years and four months in prison.

But now, Mr Kenny - whose rap name is Murkage - says he wants to offer a positive message through music, in a bid to prevent others following in his footsteps.

He said: “I would like to apologise to my victims. I am very sorry.

“I know what I did was wrong and I can never repay them for what they had to go through and how scary it must have been.

“But I would like them to understand that I am trying to change my life so that other people don’t have to go through what they did because of someone stupid like me.”

“If I can change someone’s life by helping them follow my direction in a positive way rather than a negative, maybe it will save things like this happening.”

Since being released from prison in 2014, Mr Kenny has racked up a total of around one million views online. The unsigned lyricist has also featured on BBC Radio Wales, while he became only the second Welsh artist to appear on Link Up TV.

And it was in prison where he honed his craft.

Determined to steer clear of trouble, the dad-of-two took up music courses and became the host of the prison’s radio station.

He said music kept him sane inside, and helped him survive the loneliness of prison life away from his family.

Having battled anxiety and depression, he hopes to inspire people with mental health issues and has also taken part in fundraising concerts for cancer and homeless charities.

“I have been down the darkest road but now I want to get a positive message across,” he added.

To listed to Mr Kenny’s music visit YouTube and search Murkage.