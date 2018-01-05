GWENT Police are appealing for information to locate 27-year-old Luther Ryan, from Newport, who has breached his licence conditions after being released from prison.

A spokeswoman for the force said: "Luther Ryan was serving a prison sentence for burglary.

"Due to the fact that Luther Ryan, who was released on licence, breached his licence conditions he has been recalled to prison."

If you have any information relating to the whereabouts of Luther Ryan please call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting: 1800002887.