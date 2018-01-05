A SIX-PART drama made for the BBC and co-produced by Netflix has been filmed in Newport.

Requiem, a psychological thriller series created and written by Kris Mrksa and directed by Mahalia Belo, was filmed at different locations in the city last year.

The drama tells the story of a talented young cellist Matilda - played by Lydia Wilson (Star Trek Beyond, About Time) - who has her life turned upside down by her mother’s inexplicable suicide.

In the wake of the tragedy Matilda begins to question everything she thought she knew about herself, embarking on a quest that leads her to a Welsh village where a toddler disappeared 23 years ago.

Kris Mrksa, the creator and writer, said: "Requiem is the show I've always wanted to make.

"To be making it with the team at New Pictures, and for the BBC and Netflix, networks that I so greatly admire, really is a dream come true."

A spokeswoman for the BBC said that Requiem is commissioned by BBC One and co-produced by New Pictures (The Missing, Indian Summers) and Netflix in association with all3media International; Netflix will debut the series globally outside of the UK.

Production funding support from the Welsh Government ensured Requiem is set and filmed in Wales, securing work for Welsh crews, facilities companies and local suppliers.

Welsh Government Economy Secretary Ken Skates said: "Our growing success in the TV and film production industry is helping to promote Wales globally and highlight the talent and skills base that we have here.

"Attracting productions of this calibre to Wales is a sector priority and brings direct and indirect benefits to the economy, to local communities and to the film and TV sector."

The show will be aired in February. No specific date has been released yet.