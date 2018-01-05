FRESH calls have been made to tackle illegal parking in Blackwood town centre, after figures obtained by the Argus showed just 102 tickets have been issued in the High Street in the past 12 months.

Figures from Gwent police show 102 tickets were issued in Blackwood High Street between November, 2016 and October, 2017, with nine of these cancelled - either after an appeal, because of a duplicated ticket or an error on the ticket.

Caerphilly County Borough councillor Andrew Farina-Childs (Independent, Blackwood) said he thinks a lot more tickets should have been issued.

He said: "I am pleased the police have been more proactive recently.

"The number of complaints on a daily basis about parking has been phenomenal.

"We need to stop it happening before there is a serious accident.

"It is horrendous and it is not fair on the people who use the car parks.

"We want to encourage people to the town centre but this has a detrimental effect and brings chaos to the area."

Cllr Kevin Etheridge (Independent, Blackwood) said the figure of 102 tickets was a 'good start', but that more needed to be done to tackle the problem.

Cllr Etheridge said he wants to see metal railings installed to prevent motorists parking on the kerb.

However, he has been told by the council this is 'not the answer.'

"They are still parking on the pavement and on the junctions and it is still like spaghetti junction," he said.

"I believe it is an accident waiting to happen."

Councillors Etheridge and Farina-Childs wrote to the chief constable of Gwent police and police and crime commissioner, Jeff Cuthbert in September, calling for action to tackle illegal parking in Blackwood.

Cllr Nigel Dix (Independent, Blackwood) said illegal parking in Blackwood is 'dangerous' for road users and pedestrians.

He said police need to put more resources into tackling the problem.

Local Neighbourhood Sergeant Phil O’Connell, of Gwent police, said: “My officers work hard to educate people about where they can park legally in the Blackwood area and we are working with our partners to work on longer term measures to combat illegal and dangerous parking.

"I would urge motorists to be considerate with their parking and use the public car parks or legal on road parking where available.

"Anyone parking illegally should expect a fine.”

A spokesman for Caerphilly County Borough Council said: "The council has a policy where we are actively trying to reduce street furniture, hence, erecting barriers is not the answer."

The spokesman added that police enforce traffic orders.