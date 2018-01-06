A POPULAR tennis club is “under threat” after its air dome was ripped apart by Storm Eleanor.

Members of Cwmbran Tennis Club have said they believe it is “unlikely” the dome can be replaced due to the extent of damage caused, with a replacement estimated to cost more than £100,000.

As Storm Eleanor wreaked havoc on Thursday, high winds battered the dome causing large holes of up to 5x5 metres, and smashing lights at the club.

David Gullick, its chairman, said: “This is a devastating blow for the club.

“The air dome has been in constant use since 2003.”

The dome was purchased for around £250,000 15 years ago, and funded by the Lawn Tennis Association, lottery money, and around £60,000 raised by the club over several years.

Mr Gullick added: “It is a key resource for developing young tennis talent in the area allowing people of all ages and backgrounds to play tennis.

“We hold regular indoor fitness sessions for the public that are tennis related but don’t need tennis ability.

“The dome is also our main source of income for the club and our coach as his livelihood depends on it.”

He also said the club, which has been in existence for more than 60 years and is the only club in Torfaen and Monmouthshire with an indoor playing facility, is now facing an uncertain future.

“We don’t know if the dome can be repaired but it’s unlikely and therefore a new one would be required which could cost in excess of £100,000,” he added.

“We are a club run by volunteers giving up their own time with no source of income other than membership and fundraising events.

“We rarely have more than between £6,000 and £8,000 in our bank account so raising funds from elsewhere will be a huge task.”

The club is appealing for donations towards the cost of the repairs.

Anyone who can help is asked to call Mr Gullick on 07879667399 or email cwmbrantennisclub@gmail.com