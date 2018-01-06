ORGANISATIONS across Newport have pledged their support to the Argus’ foodbank appeal.

This week we launched our month-long appeal to help feed some of Gwent’s most vulnerable people.

Our appeal is aimed at supporting Malpas-based foodbank Christchurch Centre.

Members of the foodbank revealed this week a rise in people using the centre. Statistics showed a staggering 472 food parcels had been given out to 1,162 people in September to December 2016 which again rose the following the year to 501 for 1,338 people.

Foodbanks, like Christchurch Centre, rely on donations to put together food parcels to feed people in need.

And now many city organisations have thrown their support behind our appeal and will act as drop-off points, where people can leave food items.

The dean of Newport Cathedral, Lister Tonge, was one of many to support our appeal.

“We will act as a drop-off point for people to donate food,” said Father Tonge. “I will also ask the congregation to donate items.

“We are delighted to help people who are in need. It is Christian to help people.

“This is a kind thing to do. I congratulate the Argus for doing this.”

The owner of Newport-based Horton’s Coffee said he would also be donating food items.

Gavin Horton said: “We have a lot of charity events coming up at the coffee shop. We raised almost £1,000 for one charity in the past.

“I am pleased to support the Argus’ appeal - anything to help those in need.

“We will get food and donate it too.”

Nick Portman, who is owner of Baneswell Social Club, said the club would “do what it could” to help the foodbank.

“We are not just a club, we are a club with a heart,” said Mr Portman.

“I got in touch because this is a great appeal.

“We do a lot for charity as a club and I am proud that we will act as a drop-off point.”

He added: “You can drop off items from 12 noon to midnight.”

Janet Martin, who is the owner of Barnabas Arts House in Pill, also pledged her support.

“This country should be ashamed of itself," she said “Foodbanks should not exist.

“I want to help make Newport better. We can all make this city better by starting to help those who need it.

"I want to get involved in this appeal because it is going to make somebody's life better.”

She added: “Items can be dropped off here at the building, apart from on a Monday when we are closed.”

You can donate food items to the South Wales office, Maesglas, Newport.

For more information, ring 01633 777087