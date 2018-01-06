A MAN with learning difficulties has been jailed after being exposed by groups of paedophile hunters.

Andrew Parry, of Surgery Road Bungalows in Blaina, was caught out after he contacted two separate accounts online with girls he believed to be 11 and 14.

The 49-year-old appeared in Newport Crown Court on January 5 after pleading guilty to two counts of attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity at an earlier hearing.

The offences related to messages with “decoys” from two paedophile hunting groups on a dating app, the court heard.

The first involved an 11-year-old girl ‘Jenny’ between October 31 and November 22 but unknown to the defendant, he was speaking to a member of group Stand Together 4 Our Kids.

During these messages Parry asked for photos to be sent, called her a “sexy girl” and made other sexually suggestive comments, prosecutor Jason Howells told the court.

In October and November last year, Parry had also unknowingly communicated with a decoy ‘Melissa’ from the Childrens' Angel Group who told Parry she was 14.

Over this period he sent her sexualised messages, an explicit photo of himself and asked her to “run away with him” and tell her ‘parents’ she was staying at friends.

In November, Stand Together 4 Our Kids confronted Parry on his mobility scooter where he made admissions to camera and was later arrested by Gwent Police.

Mr Howells said evidence didn't indicate Parry was planning to meet either of the decoys on the day of the sting and had no previous convictions for sex offences.

Jeffrey Jones, defending, said Parry made “open and frank” admissions to the paedophile hunting group and police, had expressed remorse and regret and was at a low risk of re-offending.

Although the decoys were not aware of Parry’s learning difficulties, Mr Jones added, he was an ”easy target” as he depends on a walking stick and lives in supported housing adapted to his needs.

Judge Jeremy Jenkins gave credit for guilty pleas and admitted the defendant was to “some extent” vulnerable but said the serious nature of the offences could only be dealt with by immediate custody.

Parry was jailed for two years and 24 weeks, is subject to a 10-year sexual harm prevention order and will be listed on the sexual offenders register for 10 years.