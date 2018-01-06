A NEW tile shop which has opened in Newport today will bring a boost to the city centre, its owner has said.

Laporsa launched a new kitchen and bathroom tile showroom in Bridge Street, Newport, this morning, Saturday.

Shoppers eagerly waited outside as mayor of Newport, Cllr David Fouweather, officially opened the independent shop.

Laporsa, which has a showroom in Cwmbran and two in London, specialises in quality tiles ranging from low to high price.

Owner Osama Jamil said he hopes the new store can help boost trade in the city centre.

He said: "It is a fantastic location in the city centre, and hopefully it will bring a bit more business to the city."

Mr Jamil said the store will specialise in porcelain tiles.

He added: "Very few people will come in here and not find what they want."

Cllr Fouweather welcomed the opening of the new showroom.

He said: "It is nice to see an independent trader setting up a city centre business here.

"Small, local businesses are the lifeblood of the city and this is a great example.

"Newport is now a great place to do business. It is a vibrant city and it is certainly on the up."