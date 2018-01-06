MP DAVID Davies was caught up in a rescue mission after reports a boat had gone under water in Chepstow.

The Monmouth MP was visiting Severn Area Rescue Association (SARA) on Friday morning when the incident was reported.

A spokesman for SARA said Mr Davies was being taken on one of the lifeboats on his visit when the incident was reported.

The spokesman said: “A call was received from the police to return urgently to Chepstow.

“The crew was asked to investigate a report of submerged vessel at the Chepstow pontoon, which they did, and David was able to assist.

“No such vessel was found, and the crew returned to Beachley and our visitor was able to depart on schedule.”

Mr Davies praised the work of SARA after the incident.

He said: "They are a great group of volunteers who regularly drop everything to rescue people in difficulty and also to look for bodies which must be very difficult.

"Fortunately this incident did not turn out to be serious."