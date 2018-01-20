BINGO is forever changing!

Mecca Cwmbran are now so much more than bingo, they hold events such as the famous ‘bonkers bingo’ events, band nights, open mic nights and tribute acts. On Friday June 15, 2018, a Guns and Roses tribute act, Guns 2 Roses, will be performing at Mecca Cwmbran.

General admission costs £16.50, VIP seating £20.35 and flash sale tickets (until January 9) £11.

To book tickets, visit seetickets.com/event/guns-2-roses/mecca-cwmbran/1183398

Additionally, Mecca Cwmbran have competitive bar prices and food offers including beer and burger deals in addition to traditional meals like lamb shank with potato gratin and green beans.

There is also lounge seating and a pool table available.

So why not come along and give it a go?

The South Wales Argus has teamed up with Mecca Bingo to offer a VIP night out for one lucky winner.

This will include a night out for up to 10 people with free bingo for the night (or electronic), a main meal each, a free soft drink, £5 free game slots, one bottle of bubbly and reserved seating.

To be in with a chance of winning, just answer the following question: Who are the latest, internationally recognised and notorious tribute act that Mecca Cwmbran are introducing to the stage on June 15, 2018?

Send your answer, name, address and contact details on a postcard to Mecca Cwmbran, Competition, Samantha Newman, South Wales Argus, Cardiff Road, Newport, NP20 3QN or you can enter by text.

Start your message with BINGO, leave a space and then send your answer, name and address to 80360.

Messages cost 50p plus your normal operator text charge.

Service provided by Newsquest Media Group.

Terms and Conditions at www.southwalesargus.co.uk/competitions.

Closing date: January 20, 2018.