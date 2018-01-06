CHARITY Blue Cross has revealed the top 20 most popular pet names in 2017.

The pet charity, which has a rehoming and advice unit in Newport, has made a list of the most popular names of the male and female dogs and cats it cared for in rehoming centres during 2017.

Bella came out as the most popular female dog name, while Charlie was the most common male dog.

For cats, Luna was the most popular female name, while Charlie, again, was the most popular male.

The charity said the most unique female dog name was Huggs, while for male dogs it was Tatty.

Toe was revealed as the most unique cat name for females, and Geoffrey Boycat the most unique male.

The full lists can be found below:

Top 20 female dog names

Bella

Lola

Poppy

Daisy

Ruby

Molly

Roxy

Tilly

Millie

Rosie

Luna

Lily

Bonnie

Tia

Jess

Lady

Coco

Belle

Holly

Lucy

Top 20 male dog names

Charlie

Max

Buddy

Milo

Alfie

Jack

Teddy

Buster

Rocky

Diesel

Archie

Barney

Frankie

Hugo

Bailey

Bobby

Dexter

Oscar

Ben

Reggie

Top 20 female cat names

Luna

Ruby

Daisy

Tilly

Bella

Molly

Lola

Poppy

Willow

Lily

Misty

Rosie

Millie

Missy

Maisie

Bonnie

Cleo

Belle

Kitty

Nala

Top 20 male cat names

Charlie

Leo

Oscar

Alfie

Tigger

Toby

Simba

George

Jasper

Max

Milo

Marley

Casper

Sooty

Harry

Smudge

Tommy

Dexter

Jack

Billy

Most unique female dog names

Huggs

Ali McBeagle

Tempo

Zola

Jolly

Most unique male dog names

Tatty

Puzzle

Mr Bumblebee

Harpo

D'Artagnan

Most unique female cat names

Toe

Hungry Hippo

Juice

Spaghetti

Comfy

Most unique male cat names

Geoffrey Boycat

Stampy

Lego

Hokey Cokey

Broomstick

Earl Grey