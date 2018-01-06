CHARITY Blue Cross has revealed the top 20 most popular pet names in 2017.
The pet charity, which has a rehoming and advice unit in Newport, has made a list of the most popular names of the male and female dogs and cats it cared for in rehoming centres during 2017.
Bella came out as the most popular female dog name, while Charlie was the most common male dog.
For cats, Luna was the most popular female name, while Charlie, again, was the most popular male.
The charity said the most unique female dog name was Huggs, while for male dogs it was Tatty.
Toe was revealed as the most unique cat name for females, and Geoffrey Boycat the most unique male.
The full lists can be found below:
Top 20 female dog names
Bella
Lola
Poppy
Daisy
Ruby
Molly
Roxy
Tilly
Millie
Rosie
Luna
Lily
Bonnie
Tia
Jess
Lady
Coco
Belle
Holly
Lucy
Top 20 male dog names
Charlie
Max
Buddy
Milo
Alfie
Jack
Teddy
Buster
Rocky
Diesel
Archie
Barney
Frankie
Hugo
Bailey
Bobby
Dexter
Oscar
Ben
Reggie
Top 20 female cat names
Luna
Ruby
Daisy
Tilly
Bella
Molly
Lola
Poppy
Willow
Lily
Misty
Rosie
Millie
Missy
Maisie
Bonnie
Cleo
Belle
Kitty
Nala
Top 20 male cat names
Charlie
Leo
Oscar
Alfie
Tigger
Toby
Simba
George
Jasper
Max
Milo
Marley
Casper
Sooty
Harry
Smudge
Tommy
Dexter
Jack
Billy
Most unique female dog names
Huggs
Ali McBeagle
Tempo
Zola
Jolly
Most unique male dog names
Tatty
Puzzle
Mr Bumblebee
Harpo
D'Artagnan
Most unique female cat names
Toe
Hungry Hippo
Juice
Spaghetti
Comfy
Most unique male cat names
Geoffrey Boycat
Stampy
Lego
Hokey Cokey
Broomstick
Earl Grey
