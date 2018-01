HUNDREDS of householders have been left without electricity after a power cut in Cross Keys.

Around 650 homes were affected by the incident in the NP11 postcode area which began at around 2.50pm today, Saturday.

Western Power Distribution (WPD) said the majority of supplies were restored by 4.30pm.

However one industrial site is still without power, the electricity distributors said.

WPD apologised for any inconvenience caused by the cut.