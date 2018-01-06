TRIBUTES have been paid to a “one-off” Newport police officer who served the community for more than 35 years.

John Spragg BEM, who was a police officer in the Pill area of Newport for 36 years, died on December 18.

His wife Doreen said that Mr Spragg joined the police cadets at the age of 17 in 1965. Two years later, he became a police officer, joining the borough force for Newport.

She said: “He was a police officer for 36 years, from the age of 19 until he was 55.

“He was based in Pill most of his working life, but also did a short stint in the custody unit and in the criminal investigation department, amongst others.

“For many years, he was part of the police support unit responding to riots as well.

“When he retired from the police, he became a cash collector for the South Wales Argus.”

After retiring, Mr Spragg did some more work for the police, collecting evidence. He was working for the police when he died aged 69 on December 18.

“He loved being a police officer – people were always his strong point,” Mrs Spragg continued. “He was always patient and kind.

“In volatile situations, he was the calming influence who would stop the situation from escalating.

“He was only ever a police officer – he didn’t want an office job. He wanted to be with the people in the community.”

Mr Spragg loved the community of Pill. He was a governor of Pill Primary School for a number of years, Mrs Spragg added, and was known for organising a bonfire and firework display in Pill for a number years.

Ann Barton, of A B Florist, in Commercial Road, in the Pill area, said that Mr Spragg was “well-liked and had the respect of the community”.

Mrs Barton added: “I knew him for about 30 years.

“He was always fair and just. He was an old-time policeman.”

“PC Spraggy”, as he was known, also had a good sense of humour.

“He was caring and full of life,” Mrs Spragg continued.

In their tributes, colleagues have said Mr Spragg, who lived in the Christchurch area of the city all his life, was a “legend - “a one-off”.

Mr Spragg was awarded a BEM in 1970, when he was only 22, for his part in a roof-top arrest of two men 60 feet above the ground. At one point, one of the burglars tried to jump off the building, but Mr Spragg hang on to his legs, saving him from falling off.

Throughout his life, he also received four police commendations and one award from the Royal Human Society.

Mrs Spragg said: “He was also involved in the 24th Newport Scout Group, in Beechwood, and loved his dogs.

“He also loved travelling abroad and thoroughly enjoyed cooking for his friends.”

Mr Spragg’s funeral will take place on Wednesday, January 10, at 11.45am in St John’s Church, in Maindee.

A parade has also been organised. A hearse containing his coffin will be driven along Alexandra Road and up Commercial Road from 10.45am to give residents the chance to pay their respects.

Donations will go to the Pill Millennium Centre.