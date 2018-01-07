FANS were ecstatic as Newport County AFC pulled off an historic victory against Leeds United in the FA Cup earlier today.

The Exiles went into the game as clear underdogs against the Championship side.

But a last-minute header from Shawn McCoulsky put County 2-1 up and through to the fourth round of the contest for the first time since 1979.

As fans poured out of Rodney Parade, where 6,887 supporters packed in to watch the dramatic clash, celebration was in the air.

Rhys Jones, 26, who lives in Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, said: “I was over the moon when we won.

“I have been supporting the County since I was little.

“When we won I was dancing all over the place.”

Steve Williams, 46, of Bettws, said: “This is a massive achievement. I knew they would not let us down.

“It could have gone either way but we all believed in them.

“Up the County.”

Steve Murray, who used to live on Corporation Street but now lives in Cardiff, said: “I was brought up in Newport and the County is a part of me.

“I am feeling emotional that we managed to hold on and win.

“I will always support them.”

Another Exiles supporter Tom Black, 18, added: “The atmosphere was great.

“Where better to watch your team than with other supporters.

“We deserved to win this match.”

Fans also took to Twitter to voice their joy, including many of the city’s politicians and civic leaders.

Newport West MP Paul Flynn – no relation of County manager Michael Flynn – was among them.

He said: “The Michael Flynn Newport County miracle triumphs on. Whole city glows with happiness at magnificent performance by great team. Yippee!”

Newport City Council leader Cllr Debbie Wilcox also Tweeted her joy, saying: “Great result! 2-1 The FA cup is alive and well.”

And leader of Newport’s Conservative group Cllr Matthew Evans said: “It might have taken almost 40 years but what a way to do it.”

Meanwhile Islwyn MP Chris Evans, who was at Rodney Parade, Tweeted: “The magic of the @theemiratesFACup lives on - big congrats to @NewportCounty, the cup’s latest giantkillers! What a brilliant game!”

And Newport East MP Jessica Morden said: “Great effort, great result.”

The Exiles will find out who they will face in the fourth round, due to be held on the final weekend of this month, tomorrow evening.

The draw at Brighton’s Amex Stadium will be held at 7.10pm and could see County drawn against a giant such as Manchester United, Chelsea or Liverpool.

Or a Welsh clash could be on the cards with both Cardiff City and Swansea City still in the running.

For the result visit southwalesargus.co.uk or pick up a copy of Tuesday's Argus.