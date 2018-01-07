PLANS for an extension at the side and rear of a house in Liswerry could get the go-ahead this week, despite concerns around the impact on neighbours.

The planning application for the two-story extension at the side of 37 Dorset Crescent, as well as a single-storey extension at the rear of the house, will be discussed by Newport City Council's Planning Committee on Wednesday.

The application will be considered by the committee on the request of Liswerry ward member Cllr Allan Morris following concerns from neighbours that the extension could block light to their kitchen.

But the council's planning department has said this impact would not be significant and has recommended the application should be given the go-ahead.

Wednesday's meeting at Newport Civic Centre is open to the public and will begin at 10am.

To view the full application visit newport.gov.uk/planning and search for 17/0979