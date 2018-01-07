CONTESTANTS of Poland's Masterchef will be preparing a meal at a Newport cafe to raise funds for charity.

Cafe Ludek, in Mill Street, which specialises in Polish dishes, will be holding a lunch and dinner prepared by three contestants - Sylwia Ladyga, Joanna Studnicka and finalist Anna Kawa-Kulyk - next Saturday, January 13.

Zuzka Hilton, one of the owners of Café Ludek, said that, on the day, they will have two sittings – lunch being served at noon and dinner at 6pm.

She said the starter will be Kaszanka (a black pudding toast with carmelised onion, apple, thyme and gherkin jelly), followed by a cream of potato soup with nuts and rocket pesto.

The main will be pork medallions in herb crumbs with a wild mushroom sauce, roasted potatoes and micro herb salad. The dessert will be jasmine pannacotta with white chocolate and wine infused pears.

Ms Hilton said they will be raising funds for The Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity, which aims to support healthcare in Poland by the purchase of medical equipment for hospitals and clinics.

There are still a few spaces left for the meal, which is £20 per person.

On Sunday, January 14, there will be another event at the Neon, in Clarence Place, raising funds for the Polish charity. From noon to 4pm, there will be a kids party, with entertainment, dance shows and a first aid course, amongst others. In the evening, they will have a charity auction and live bands.

She said: “There will be events happening all over – everywhere where there are Polish people.

“It is a bit like Red Nose Day in the UK.

“As it is our first time, we are hoping to raise £2,000 throughout the two days.”

Ms Hilton said they hope to have more than 300 people joining in the events and said that everybody is welcome.

They are also looking for donations for the auction. To find out more and to book, contact Ms Hilton on 07411 250153.