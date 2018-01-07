OUR readers have thrown their support behind the foodbank appeal to help feed some of society's most vulnerable people.

Last week we launched our foodbank appeal which is aimed at supporting Malpas-based foodbank Christchurch Centre.

Members of the foodbank had previously revealed a worrying rise in people using the centre. Statistics showed 472 food parcels had been given out to 1,162 people in September to December 2016 which again rose the following the year to 501 for 1,338 people.

Foodbanks rely on public donations to put together food parcels to feed people.

Readers have started to lining up and spoken of why they support our appeal.

Rhys Davies, who lives in Bettws, described the appeal as a "lovely thought".

"This is something we need to support," said the 54-year-old.

"There are people out there who need help.

"The appeal is a lovely thought. I have donated food to the Argus to take to Christchurch Centre."

Another reader Sara Williams said she is encouraging people to get involved with the appeal.

"I live on George Street and I know of people who use the foodbank," said the 30-year-old, who is a hairdresser.

"A lot of people do not know how much people rely on the foodbank.

"The foodbank can only remain open if people, like you and me, support it. That is why we all need to get behind the Argus' campaign."

Cleaner Kathy Griffiths said she has taken lots of food items to the foodbank, following our appeal.

She said: "I read the Argus and I came across the foodbank campaign to donate food.

"I must admit I had not heard of Christchurch Centre before. But I have now.

"I have made a few trips to the foodbank to drop off stuff. They were thankful.

"I want to help as many people as I can."

You can donate food items to the South Wales office, Maesglas, Newport.

For more information, ring 01633 777087